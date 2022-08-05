Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
