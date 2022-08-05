Robert W. Baird Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $470.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.43.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.09. 1,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,437. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

