Robert W. Baird Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

WMS traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $136.08. 14,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.