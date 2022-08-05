Robert W. Baird Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,552. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

