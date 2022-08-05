Robert W. Baird Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $63.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.
QSR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
