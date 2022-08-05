Robert W. Baird Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $63.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

