Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,200 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.73.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

