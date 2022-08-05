RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.90

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 49038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

