RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWP stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

