RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.84.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

