RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,117 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

TREX opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

