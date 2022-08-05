RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,643 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,078 shares of company stock worth $233,265. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

