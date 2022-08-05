RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.