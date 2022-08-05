RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.
MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
