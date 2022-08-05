RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Neogen worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 71.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

