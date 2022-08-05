RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SouthState worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SouthState Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

