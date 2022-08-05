RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 547 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

