RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.58. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

