Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Down 2%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
