Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.87) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 670 ($8.21) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 610 ($7.47) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $655.60.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

