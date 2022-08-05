Rigel Protocol (RGP) Achieves Market Cap of $98,755.07

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $98,755.07 and $7,442.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003647 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

