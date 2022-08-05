Rigel Protocol (RGP) Achieves Market Cap of $98,755.07

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $98,755.07 and $7,442.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003647 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131729 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033592 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00065346 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Coin Profile
RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
