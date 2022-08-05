Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €226.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €226.00 ($232.99) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down €6.35 ($6.55) on Friday, reaching €189.15 ($195.00). 186,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €198.50 and its 200-day moving average is €172.38. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($78.64) and a one year high of €227.90 ($234.95).
About Rheinmetall
Read More
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.