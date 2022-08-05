Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €226.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €226.00 ($232.99) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down €6.35 ($6.55) on Friday, reaching €189.15 ($195.00). 186,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €198.50 and its 200-day moving average is €172.38. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($78.64) and a one year high of €227.90 ($234.95).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

