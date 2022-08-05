Revomon Reaches Market Cap of $1.91 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $51,893.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

