Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $25,973.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

