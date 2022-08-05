Revolution Populi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,164.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $7,164.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

