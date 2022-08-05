Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -14.60% -19.49% -15.20% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 26.33 -$42.04 million ($1.61) -138.10 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $283.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

