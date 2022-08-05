Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 255,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

