Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,643 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,842,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 151,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 838,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPMD opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.