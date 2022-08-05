Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $342.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

