Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

