Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 390 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 130,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

