Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 21,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 79,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,615,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

