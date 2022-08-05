Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$1.08 on Friday, reaching C$77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 282,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Restaurant Brands International

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

