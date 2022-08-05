ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $238.70 on Monday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.