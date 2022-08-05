ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.80.
RMD opened at $238.70 on Monday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
