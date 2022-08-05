Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.73 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.83. 39,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,800. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,955. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

