Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Sells $815,784.57 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

