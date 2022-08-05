Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,804. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.
Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
