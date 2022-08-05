Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at €29.24 ($30.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.41. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($103.81).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

