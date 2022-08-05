Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $788.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $757.00 to $788.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $697.85.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $609.94. 20,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,300. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.