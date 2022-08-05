Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,112.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 118,738 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,477. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

