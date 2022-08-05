Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 96,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.