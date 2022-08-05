Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,066,000 after acquiring an additional 255,448 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,598 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.42. 57,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

