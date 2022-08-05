Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

