Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,980 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

