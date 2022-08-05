Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

