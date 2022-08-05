Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,993. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.