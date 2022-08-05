Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

