Refinable (FINE) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $245,069.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00629370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

