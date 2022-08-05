Refinable (FINE) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $245,069.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00629370 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015563 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
