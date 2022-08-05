Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.29. Redfin shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 31,770 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Trading Up 12.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

