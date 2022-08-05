ReapChain (REAP) One Day Volume Hits $4.21 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.