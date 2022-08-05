REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading 2.6% Higher

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 2,431,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,946,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.80.

In other news, insider Mark Braund acquired 951,476 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,514.76 ($11,658.82).

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

