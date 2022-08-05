Raymond James Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $54.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.53.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,738. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in YETI by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in YETI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.